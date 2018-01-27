One dead, Another in Hospital After Shooting in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Saturday morning.

Just after 10am deputies responded to the 600 block of Old Manor Rd for a shots fired call.

Deputies say two men were struck in the upper body and transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. One of the victims died, the other is still recovering in the hospital.

Authorities haven’t released any information about the possible suspect(s). Continue to check back for updates.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.