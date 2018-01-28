Apartment Fire Displaces 40, Causes $125K in Damages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that left more than 40 people without a home Friday.

Just before 8pm Columbia Fire crews responded to the Briargate Apartments located at 825 Menlo Drive.

Officials say the apartments suffered $125,000 in damages. Majority if the damage was due to smoke and water, however the fire caused roof damage.

In total, 12 apartments had displaced several residents. South Carolina Red Cross said volunteers helped more than 40 people. No one was injured.