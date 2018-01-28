Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Shooting, Suspect Still on The Loose

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man who died in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

DAngelo Jamal Perry, 20, was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 11:21 a.m. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Watts.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Deputies are searching for the man who killed Perry and shot his friend.

Deputies say Curtis Hicks, 38, is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Richland County apartment complex.

He fled the area in a rented black 2017 Toyota Camry with SC tag NFS-273 .

Sheriff Leon Lott states that Hicks is armed and considered dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hicks you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.