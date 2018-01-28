Gamecock basketball gets first commitment of 2018 class

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin and the Gamecocks received great news Saturday.

Three-star guard Jermaine Couisnard, out of Montverde Academy in Florida, gave his commitment to USC.

“During my recruitment,” Couisnard said in a statement, “there were two things I was looking for: Trustworthy coaches and the opportunity to be an impact player.”

Couisnard averaged 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his senior season.

