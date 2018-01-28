Police Investigate String of Car Break-ins at Columbia Hotels

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins cars at three hotels.

Just before 8:00am on Friday, officers were dispatched to Embassy Suites on Stoneridge Drive, the Hilton Garden Inn, on Columbiana Drive and the Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive.

Officers say at this time it appears that the vehicles, containing miscellaneous items, belonged to civilians and law enforcement agencies.

‘The items stolen include law enforcement inventory, such as weapons and ballistic vests, Jennifer Timmons, CPD Spokeswoman said. “Those items have been recovered by the SC Highway Patrol. Charges against the suspects are pending.”