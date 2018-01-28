WATCH: Ex USC skipper Chad Holbrook embracing new opportunity at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Seven months after resigning as USC’s head baseball coach, Chad Holbrook is beginning a new chapter in his coaching career.

He was hired at the College of Charleston, to the same position, about one month after his relationship with USC went sour, having missed the postseason two of his final three years with the Gamecocks.

But now USC is behind him, and he’s ready to start anew.

“It’s like Christmas morning around here,” Holbrook told WCIV. “We’re excited to get things started and get prepared for opening day. I’m still trying to get to know our guys and they’re trying to get to know me.”

Holbrook’s resignation was not surprising. His relationship with Gamecock fans was not necessarily cordial at times, and he voiced his displeasure with not receiving the kind of support he expected from a fan base.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in his final year at USC in 2017, many expected Holbrook to be fired by his mentor and former coach Ray Tanner, whom he served as an assistant for during Carolina’s back-to-back National Championship seasons.

Holbrook could get his revenge against USC.

The Cougars and Gamecocks are scheduled to play a game at Spirit Communications Park on May 5.

For now, Holbrook is focused on Charleston.

“We’re at a different place, but we’re playing the same sport,” said Holbrook. “The practice plan is the same, and I think the kids are having a good time with it.”

The College opens the season against Southeast Missouri State Friday at 4 p.m.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV