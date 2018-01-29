Elgin Man Accused of Trafficking Marijuana

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — An Elgin man is behind bars this afternoon and faces multiple charges including trafficking marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm. The Kerhsaw Co Sheriff’s Office Narcotics investigators arrested 37 yer old Wesley Robinson over the weekend after they say he was expecting a shipment of marijuana from California.

Authorities were able to get a search warrant for Robinson’s home where they discovered 10.8 pounds of marijuana, one stolen pistol, an SKS rifle, two stolen ATV’s, and a stolen utility trailer.

Authorities say Robinson, who remains in the Kershaw County Detention center is no stranger to the law. According to officials, he has been arrested several times for crimes, including 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Public disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Jack Rushing released a statement concerning the arrest saying in part, “This is yet another example of different law enforcement agencies cooperating and sharing information that allows us to get drugs off our streets,”