Chris Stapleton bringing “All-American Road Show” to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Fresh off of a Saturday Night Live performance and three grammy wins, Chris Stapleton announced he’s coming to Columbia.

Monday (1/29), the Colonial Life Arena announced the country singer will bring his “All-American Road Show” to the Midlands on October 25th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 2018 Grammy Award Winner @ChrisStapleton announced 2018 “All-American Road Show” coming to @columbiasc on 10/25. Tickets on sale 2/9 at https://t.co/AjpkpNcmBb! pic.twitter.com/l47oUnxLjQ — Colonial Life Arena (@CLAmktg) January 29, 2018

Tickets go on sale February 9.