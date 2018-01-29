Chris Stapleton bringing “All-American Road Show” to Columbia

Josh Berry,

chrisstapleton.com

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Fresh off of a Saturday Night Live performance and three grammy wins, Chris Stapleton announced he’s coming to Columbia.

Monday (1/29), the Colonial Life Arena announced the country singer will bring his “All-American Road Show” to the Midlands on October 25th.

Tickets go on sale February 9.

