Church Safety Training

Newberry Co, SC (WOLO) — It’s been nearly three years ago, and many of us still remember the senseless Charleston Church shooting that was carried out by white supremacist Dylann Roof.

This tragedy that struck the state unfortunately, is not the only church shooting we’ve seen.

In an effort to save lives, Monday night the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office held a church safety training session to educate the public on how to keep prayer in church and violence out.