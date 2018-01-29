City of Columbia unveils arts improvement plan “Amplify”

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia leaders want to boost the city’s art scene.

Monday (1/29) at Township Auditorium, the city kicked off its new cultural plan called “Amplify.”

The plan is meant to highlight and strengthen existing arts in the capital city and to create economic prosperity in the region.

“Amplify” is organized by One-Columbia, a non-profit organization aimed at increasing tourism and raising the quality of life for Midlands residents.

Share

Related

Chris Stapleton bringing “All-American Road ...
ABC Columbia News Update
Teaching Kids to Breathe May Cure Child from ADD
How to Save Money on Your Power Bill

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android