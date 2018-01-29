Family of Man Killed While Helping Best Friend’s Mom Move Ask For Justice

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-The family of the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed while helping his best friend’s mother move out of an apartment says they are distraught, overcome with emotion and even angry as the suspected murder remains on the loose.

“God forgives, but I can’t right now,” Easler Perry said.

Easler found out Saturday his son, DAngelo Perry, had been shot and killed.

There are no words to explain how I really feel,” Easler said. ” I couldn’t put it into words.”

DAngelo was just beginning to experience his young adult life, celebrating his 20th birthday just last month. He’s the father of a two year old, who his sister says changed his life.

“Once he had his child it was like I’m a man. I’m going to take care of my responsibility,” Dequesha Martin said.

Responsible and helpful is how DAngelo’s family describes him. Not knowing that doing a helpful deed is how his life would ultimately come to an end.

“He wasn’t doing anything wrong< Martin said. “He literally was helping his best friends mom move out of their place from a domestic violence situation. He was just being a friend to his best friend. He happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time frame. ”

Richland County deputies said 39-year-old Curtis Hicks shot the woman’s son and DAngelo. The son remains in the hospital.

Deputies said in a release that Hicks is wanted for murder and attempted murder. He has not been arrested.

DAngelo’s family continues to gether funds for his funeral. Click here to make a donation.