Gamecock baseball signing autographs at Wednesday’s basketball game

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will meet and greet with fans at this Wednesday’s (Jan. 31) men’s basketball game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena. This will be the first chance for fans to see the 2018 baseball poster as well as get autographs from their favorite Gamecock.

The autograph signing will begin at 7:15 p.m. on the concourse at Colonial Life Arena. The autograph session will last one hour and only the 2018 poster can be signed. The baseball team will have an in-game recognition during the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Bulldogs (8:30 p.m. tipoff) while helping out with the T-shirt toss.

Opening day for the 2018 season is just 18 days away as the Gamecocks host VMI on Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. Season tickets and the baseball flex pass are available now, while single-game tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 2). Call the ticket office at (803) 777-4274 for more information.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.