Gamecock outfielder Carlos Cortes named preseason All-American

DURHAM, N.C. – South Carolina sophomore outfielder Carlos Cortes was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America third team, the publication announced this morning (Jan. 29).

Cortes enters his second season with the Gamecocks after a stellar rookie campaign. The Oviedo, Fla., native played in 50 games with 43 starts and hit .286 with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI. Cortes also had a .565 slugging percentage to go along with a .368 on-base percentage. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and earned SEC All-Tournament team honors after hitting three home runs, driving in eight, scoring five runs and walking eight times in the five tournament games.

Cortes has been ranked the No. 35 best collegiate prospect for the 2018 MLB Draft by Baseball America. The publication also rated Cortes the No. 25 best prospect in the Cape Cod League last summer.

This is the second straight year that a Gamecock has earned Preseason All-America honors by Baseball America. Last year, Wil Crowe was a third-team selection.

The Gamecocks open the 2018 season on Friday, Feb. 16, hosting VMI at Founders Park. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

