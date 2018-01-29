Irmo’s Detrek Browning named PBC Player of the Week for record-tying third consecutive week

FLORENCE, SC – For a record-tying third consecutive week and the fifth time this season, Francis Marion University senior guard Detrek Browning has been named the Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, this time for the week of Jan. 22-28.

Browning, a 6-0 native of Columbia, averaged 29.0 points, 3.5 steals, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds last week in two contests (both Patriot wins). He shot an amazing 69 percent from the floor, including 4-of-9 from three-point range, and was 14-of-16 at the foul line. He played 71 of a possible 80 minutes during the two games.

The only other time a PBC men’s basketball player earned Player of the Week honors three straight weeks was Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2, 1997, when senior forward Kenisy Adair of Kennesaw State University accomplished the feat. It also marks the first time since the 2007-08 season that a men’s player has garnered five Player of the Week awards in one season (USC Aiken’s Chris Commons earned five awards).

Browning scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting with four steals in an upset win over conference-leading and 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke last Wednesday, and then added 31 points on 9-of-12 shooting with four assists in a road win at Georgia College on Saturday.

During the week, Browning established a new FMU career mark for three-pointers made with 253 – adding to a long list of career records he now owns. In addition to being the Patriots’ career scoring leader with 2,071 points, he is third on the Peach Belt’s career list only 262 shy of the top spot.

Browning continues to lead the Peach Belt and rank fifth in Division II in scoring at 25.1 points per game.

The Patriot men (12-6 overall, 7-6 in PBC play) will play host to USC Aiken on Wednesday (Jan. 31) at 7:30 p.m. in a key Peach Belt Conference showdown. FMU is currently tied with USCA for fourth place in the PBC standings.

Altogether, it is the seventh time Browning has earned PBC Player of the Week recognition during his four seasons. He is a product of Irmo High School.