Orangeburg’s Brice Johnson traded to Detroit

LOS ANGELES (WOLO) — The LA Clippers have agreed to trade former Edisto and UNC standout Brice Johnson to the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin trade, according to reports.

The deal will send Griffin, guard Willie Reed, forward Brice Johnson — from Orangeburg– and a second-round draft pick to Detroit for guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, center Boban Marjanovic, plus a first-round and a second-round draft pick.

Johnson has been a part of the Clippers organization for the last two seasons, after being selected 25th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He’s only played in 11 games for Los Angeles, averaging just 3.9 minutes, 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.