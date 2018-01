Panthers hire former Gamecock Travelle Wharton as assistant coach

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — The Panthers hired former Gamecock and Panthers offensive lineman Travelle Wharton to work with the organization’s lineman, according to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Wharton was the Panthers’ third-round pick in 2004 out of South Carolina, and started for them for eight years before retiring.

He recently served as an offensive line coach at USC under Steve Spurrier in 2015.