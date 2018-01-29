PJ Dozier’s career night helps Blue past Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Oklahoma City Blue (18-14) defeated the South Bay Lakers (18-12), 100-95, on Sunday evening.

The Blue was up 92-80 with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before a dunk from Lakers two-way player Gary Payton II started a 12-3 run by the Lakers to close the gap to three points with 43.7 seconds to go. Free throws from two-way player PJ Dozier and Justin Leon kept Oklahoma City on top and sealed the victory for the visitors.

Dozier, a former Gamecock, led all scorers with a career-best 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting along with nine rebounds and two assists.

Oklahoma City grabbed the advantage early, ending the first quarter up 24-14, but South Bay fought back, going up by four points with just under two minutes remaining in the second.

With just a two-point lead late in the third, Rashawn Thomas netted back-to-back layups to help the Blue generate a 9-1 run and end the quarter ahead 74-66.

Thomas finished with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds along with eight assists, three steals and a block. Justin Leon also registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Bryce Alford tallied 19 points, six assists and two rebounds.

Andre Ingram paced South Bay, coming off the bench to produce 24 points on 7-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Information from a press release was used in the writing of this article.