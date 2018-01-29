South Carolina television schedule released

The South Carolina baseball team will have at least nine games televised on the ESPN family of networks, the Southeastern Conference announced this afternoon (Monday, Jan. 29).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC Network will open coverage of the conference baseball season with a Bases Loaded special that will air on Friday, March 16. The show features a live compilation of seven SEC games, including the Gamecocks’ conference lidlifter against Florida. First pitch for that game is at 7 p.m. The series finale against the Gators (Sunday, March 18) will be broadcast by ESPNU with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

All three games against Tennessee at Founders Park will be on TV. That series starts on Thursday, March 29 with a 7:30 p.m. start. That game is on ESPNU. SEC Network will carry the final two games on Friday night (March 30) at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon (March 31) at 2 p.m.

South Carolina’s lone televised non-conference game will be against North Carolina on Tuesday, April 3 at BB&T Ballpark. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Fans can watch the Gamecocks on the road as conference tilts against Kentucky (April 7-8) and Arkansas (April 12) will be televised. Saturday’s game against the Wildcats will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network while the Sundaygame starts at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. The series opener with the Razorbacks is on SEC Network with a 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT first pitch.

The Gamecocks’ series finale against Ole Miss in Columbia is scheduled for a noon start on SEC Network. The network then has a wildcard format for the final weekend of the season, as South Carolina’s series against Texas A&M, set for May 17-19 could be picked up on either ESPNU or SEC Network.

Every game of the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 22-27 in Hoover, Ala., will be televised by the ESPN family. The first 16 games are on SEC Network with the final game (Sunday, May 27) on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. CT.

All 56 regular-season games also will be available on the Gamecock Radio Network. Flagship station, 107.5 FM, “The Game”, is the home of the Gamecocks.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISION GAMES

Sunday, March 18 – Florida – ESPNU (1 p.m.)

Thursday, March 29 – Tennessee – ESPNU (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 30 – Tennessee – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 31 – Tennessee – SEC Network (2 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 3 – vs. North Carolina – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 7 – at Kentucky – SEC Network (6 p.m.)

Sunday, April 8 – at Kentucky – ESPNU (2 p.m.)

Thursday, April 12 – at Arkansas – SEC Network (7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT)

Sunday, May 6 – Ole Miss – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

The South Carolina athletics department contributed to the writing of this article.