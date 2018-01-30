Comet Bus Routes: Public Hearing on Newly Proposed Routes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for a new route on the Comet Bus?

The COMET will host a series of public meetings about proposed route changes and expansion in the Northwest Columbia/Irmo corridor.

According to a release, the changes include the elimination of routes 34: St. Andrews and 34b: Bush River/St. Andrews and the implementation of the following proposed routes:

801: Broad River

82X: Parkridge Hospital

83L: St. Andrews Road to Harbison

84: Bush River Rd.

The public meetings will be held in January and February. Here are the dates according to Comet Officials:

January 30 th (Tues) – Transit Center (Public Hearing), 5:30pm – 7:30pm

(Tues) – Transit Center (Public Hearing), February 6 th (Tues) – St. Andrews Library, 5pm- 7pm

(Tues) – St. Andrews Library, February 9th (Fri) – The Main Library, 11am-2p .