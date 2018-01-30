Damani Applewhite named MEAC Defensive Player of Week

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State sophomore forward Damani Applewhite was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced today.

Howard’s RJ Cole and Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Co-Men’s Basketball Players of the Week, while Delaware State’s Marquis Collins was named Rookie of the Week, respectfully.

Applewhite averaged 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and a steal over the past two games for South Carolina State. The 6-8 forward from Fayetteville, N.C. opened the weekend with a nine-rebound, two-block, one steal outing at Coppin State before closing the cycle out with 12 rebounds, a block and a steal in the win at Morgan State.

Cole averaged 28 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists in his lone game this past weekend as the Bison won their third straight contest. The 6-1 Union, N.J. native also shot 55 percent from the field while draining five three-pointers.

Marrow finished the past cycle averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals while also shooting 95.5 (21-of-22) percent from the free throw line. Against Bethune-Cookman on Monday night, the Newport News, Va. native narrowly missed a triple-double by one assist after scoring a career-high 35 points. His 15-of-16 (93.7 percent) performance from the free throw line is the ninth best mark in a single game in school history.

Collins exploded for a career-high 30 points on Saturday night as he was near-perfect from the field (11-of-13). The 6-7 guard/forward from Chester, Pa., Collins nailed four three-pointers while grabbing three rebounds and blocking one shot.