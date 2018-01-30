Dawn Staley on Missouri coach: “We don’t have dinner or lunch”

The South Carolina-Missouri rivalry has been taken to a new level.

After a fight between USC and Missouri players nearly broke out mid-court Sunday night in Carolina’s win over the Tigers, Dawn Staley was asked about her relationship with Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton.

Staley tried to be professional, but transparent.

“It’s a business relationship,” said the head coach. “We don’t have dinner or lunch, but I don’t get lunch or dinner with any of the other SEC coaches either.”

Staley and Pingeton barely shook each other’s hands Sunday before and after the game.

During Carolina’s first matchup with the Tigers, an 83-74 loss in Missouri, Staley was ejected from the game after two technical fouls.

The two teams may see each other in this year’s SEC Tournament. If so, expect the same intensity.