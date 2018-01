Governor Urges SC Residents to Stand During Anthem

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Super Bowl is this Sunday and Gov. Henry McMaster wants to make sure you take time to honor our nation’s flag.

Tuesday afternoon the governor issued a proclamation urging South Carolinians to stand when Pink sings the national anthem before Sunday’s game.

The request follows a season of controversy surrounding the anthem at NFL games where some players knelt to protest police brutality.