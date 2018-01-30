HIGHLIGHTS: Morris leads Benedict to win over Ft Valley State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Brandon Morris flirted with a triple-double as the Benedict College Tigers beat the Fort Valley State Wildcats 84-66 in a SIAC men’s basketball game on Monday night in the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.

Morris had 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, all game highs, as the Tigers improved to 17-5 overall and 10-4 in the SIAC and atoned for a road loss to the Wildcats earlier this season. FVSU falls to 11-12 overall and 8-7 in the SIAC.

Cairo Brown added 19 points, Jelani Watson-Gayle had 17 and Rodney Prichard chipped in 14 points for the Tigers.

Jaylon McMillan led the Wildcats with 19 points. The Wildcats lost James Barnes, the team’s third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, to a leg injury seven minutes into the contest. The game was delayed for several minutes while medical personnel attended to him.

The Tigers went on an 8-2 run to close out the first half and take a 39-33 lead at the half. A fast-break layup by Watson-Gayle broke a 31-31 tie and the Tigers never trailed again in the contest.

Benedict scored the first seven points of the second half for a 46-33 lead, and the Tigers had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Morris gave Benedict it’s largest lead, 84-58, with 59 seconds left.

Benedict Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.