Less than 500 tickets remain for USC/UConn game Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Athletics announces today that there are fewer than 500 tickets remaining for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between the No. 7 Gamecocks and No. 1/1 UConn. Additionally, to ease the congestion of regular rush-hour traffic and student parking in the lots around Colonial Life Arena, an additional parking location and shuttle service has been added for this game.

Tickets are still available to the general public with fewer than 500 to be sold ahead of game day. University faculty/staff and students have additional availability to claim tickets. Any student tickets that go unclaimed by 4 p.m. Thursday will be released for general public purchase beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena box office.

For parking, the University-run Lots A and B directly in front of the arena are for season pass and handicap parking ($10) only. The regular shuttle from the Pendleton and Park Street garages will begin two hours prior to tip-off and will be $3 per person roundtrip. Additional parking will be available from the Founders Park baseball parking lot at the corner of Blossom and Williams Streets. Parking and the shuttle for that location will be free for those with a women’s basketball season parking pass or a valid University of South Carolina Student or Faculty/Staff ID. Parking in that location for all others will be $5, including a free shuttle to the arena. Shuttles from both parking locations begin at 5 p.m. and run through one hour after the game.

