Lexington Police Search for Shoplifting Suspects

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you recognize one of these two suspects accused of having some sticky fingers at a Department store in the 54 hundred block of Sunset Boulevard.

Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance camera at the Khols where police say they are accused of stealing an estimated 4 hundred dollars worth of  merchandise.

Take a close look! If you recognize these two men you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

 

