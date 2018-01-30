Lexington Police Search for Shoplifting Suspects

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you recognize one of these two suspects accused of having some sticky fingers at a Department store in the 54 hundred block of Sunset Boulevard.

Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance camera at the Khols where police say they are accused of stealing an estimated 4 hundred dollars worth of merchandise.

Take a close look! If you recognize these two men you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

PLEASE SHARE – The Lexington Police Department needs to identify these two subjects who were involved in a shoplifting incident at Kohls in the @TownLexingtonSC​. Please contact Detective Kenneth Heath with any information at 803-951-4642. pic.twitter.com/EBSHPh6Tn7 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 30, 2018