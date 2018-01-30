Martin unconcerned with NCAA Tournament projections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin and the Gamecocks are playing really well right now, despite two losses in the last two weeks to teams in the top 25.

It was a tough stretch: four-straight against ranked opponents (three on the road, so you’d like to have at least Tennessee back), but after the loss to #14 Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at CLA, Carolina is not projected by ESPN to make the NCAA Tournament field of 68.

With 10 conference games left to play though, including two games against #11 Auburn, a game at home against #23 Florida, then #18 Tennessee, Martin thinks there’s still plenty of time left.