Ray Tanner releases statement following Missouri coach’s remarks on USC fans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton alleges that Gamecock fans verbally harassed and spat on her players during Carolina’s home game against the Tigers Sunday night.

Following Pingeton’s comments Tuesday, USC athletics director Ray Ranner released this statement:

“The commitment to a secure environment for everyone at our home games, including fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff from the home and visiting teams is of the utmost importance. In anticipation of this rivalry game, the athletics department provided security for the Missouri basketball team, above its standard operating procedure. Upon hearing the accusations regarding our crowd’s behavior towards the Missouri team, the athletics department conducted a review of our operations from the game, including interviews with staff and security personnel. In this review, we received no confirmation of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team by fans at the game.”

Andrew Kauffman, from Columbia, Missouri’s ABC Affiliate, tells me Missouri athletics has complained to the league about fan behavior Sunday night at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks won 64-54, but the game was chippy from start to finished, including a mid-second quarter fight that resulted in two Missouri players being ejected from the game.