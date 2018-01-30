Richland County Deputies: Fatal Weekend Shooting Suspect Caught in Miami

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the U.S. Marshal Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal weekend shooting in Richland County.

Deputies say Curtis Hicks was arrested in Miami, Florida.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies, on Saturday, January 27, 2018 around 10am, deputies responded to the 600 block of Old Manor Road for a shots fired call. Upon arrival deputies say they found two male victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body. They were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead; the other continues to recover from his injuries, say deputies.

According to investigators , the surviving victim’s mother was dating Hicks but ended the relationship and had her son and his friend assist with removing her belongings from the residence.

Hicks is expected to be extradited back to Richland County.