Trio of Wolves selected to all-region teams

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – The Don Hansen Football Committee has selected Jamarcus Henderson, Markell Castle, and Dakota Mozingo to its all-Super Region 2 squads.

Henderson earned second team recognition for the second straight year and will advance onto the organization’s All-America ballot. Castle landed on the third team for his work this season after earning second team accolades in 2016. Mozingo’s selection is the first of his career.

Second Team Defense

Jamarcus Henderson (DE) – A junior defensive end from Union, Henderson has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season long. His 8.5 sacks, which ranked second in the league, accounted for 63 yards lost by the opposition and contributed to his 13 overall tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in school history in career sacks with 21.5 throughout his three-year career.

Henderson landed on the all-SAC first team and all-region second team in 2017. He finished second on the team with 59 tackles, including 47 solo stops, had six quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble. He had at least one tackle for loss in nine of the Wolves’ 11 games and had multiple sacks on three occasions. He is a first-team all-SAC performer for the second time in his career and was a second team All-American a season ago.

Third Team Offense

Dakota Mozingo (C) – A senior from Rock Hill and a member of the Order of the Gray Stripe, Mozingo has started every game over the past two seasons and served as Newberry’s center in 2017. The first team all-South Atlantic Conference and first team all-region performer accumulated 39 pancake blocks and graded out at over 85 percent in nine of Newberry’s 11 games.

Mozingo rarely exited the field this season, playing over 95 percent of Newberry’s offensive snaps. He was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation, and is a two-time all-conference honoree after earning second team accolades last season.

Markell Castle (WR) – A two-time all-SAC selection, including a second-team nod this season, the junior from York caught 39 passes for 756 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2017. Castle was twice named AstroTurf SAC Offensive Player of the Week, had four 100-yard games this season, and ranked 15th nationally in yards per catch at 19.38. Thirty-one of his 39 catches went for first downs or touchdowns, including all 12 of his receptions on third downs.

Castle is third in school history in 100-yard games (9), fourth in touchdowns (17), seventh in yardage (1,757), and 10th in receptions (110) with a year of eligibility remaining. He was a first team all-SAC honoree a season ago.

