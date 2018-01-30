WATCH: Missouri coach “disappointed” in USC fans after Mizzou/USC game Sunday

COLUMBIA, MO (WOLO) — Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton says she’s “disappointed” with how fans conducted themselves during the Mizzou/USC women’s game Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.

“I was really disappointed with how some things transpired,” said Pingeton during a press conference in Columbia, Missouri. “These are daughters playing a game that they love to play.”

Missouri alleges that some USC fans spat on and verbally harassed the Tigers’ players during Sunday’s game.

“Fans gotta be better,” said Pingeton. “There’s no place in our game for that.”

