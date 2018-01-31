Update: Man Arrested in Richland Meth Lab Discovery

Richland Co., (SC) — (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have been on the scene of an active meth lab since 1:30 Wednesday afternoon that was discovered in a wooded area on the side of the road.

According to officials, they responded to the 10 thousand block of Two Notch Road near Revkin Road, where Deputies say they took three individuals into custody. A short time later Richland County Deputies announced the arrest of 26 year old Preston Scoggins, charged him with manufacturing methamphetamine.

Authorities say there was no danger to the neighboring community.

