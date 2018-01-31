Today's Forecast
Noticeably warmer on Thursday with highs climbing into the mid-60's. Look for some showers on Friday and much more active rain on Sunday.
Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- Republican members of Congress are now on their way to the GOP retreat on busses but before they took off, ABC Columbia spoke with two of South Carolina’s representatives…
The University of South Carolina will have 46 games broadcast on either ESPNU, SEC Network or SEC Network Plus, as its streaming schedule was announced this morning (Jan. 31).
Due to the potential for a number of closings and delays, please check back for updates. Information can be sent to news@abccolumbia.com DELAYS: Lexington School District One 2 Hour Delay…
South Carolina softball is scheduled for 20 games to be televised on the ESPN family of networks, the Southeastern Conference announced.
Deputies say the discovery of an active meth lab in Richland County leaves three people in custody.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) - It might be a little too cold outside, but for ice cream lovers, it's time to celebrate! Today is the last day of January, but it's also the 31st day of the month, meaning you can…
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles Clippers player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday morning in Studio City, according to the NBA team and authorities. Los Angeles police responded…
Surveillance video shows the moment an Indiana restaurant owner giving a customer cocaine with her food order, leading to her arrest.
A 27-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Gaston Wednesday morning.