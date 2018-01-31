Claflin hosts Morehouse in pivotal SIAC contest

Orangeburg, S.C. – The Claflin University men’s basketball team will look to avenge an early season loss Wednesday (Jan. 31), when they host Morehouse College in a pivotal Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Eastern Division contest in Tullis Arena.

The contest, which is part of a double-header with the Claflin women, is set to tip-off is at approximately 8 p.m. Fans are asked to wear black to the contest.

The two teams met a little over a week ago (Jan. 20) in Atlanta, Ga. In that contest, Morehouse came away with an 11 point win, 75-86, snapping Claflin16 game win streak. The Panthers were undefeated in the conference at the time and Morehouse was undefeated on the season. The Maroon Tigers are still undefeated on the season bringing an 18-0 overall and 14-0 conference record into Wednesday game.

Claflin, who has dropped its last four games, brings a 17-4 overall and 10-4 conference record into the matchup.

In the earlier contest, the Panthers finished with three players in double-figures. Austin Lawton and Benjamin “Tre” Williams had 14 and Jaleel Charles had 13 points. Triston Thompson and Timothy Christian II had seven rebounds each.

Morehouse was led in the contest by Tyrius Walker and Martravious Little who had 29 and 20 points, respectively.

On the season, Charles leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds. Williams is also averaging in double-figures at 13.2 points per outing.

Lawton is the team’s top shot blocker with 46 rejection followed by Charles with 34.

Morehouse is led in scoring by Walker at 23.4 points per game while Omar Alston is pacing the team on the boards at 5.9 rebounds per outing.

