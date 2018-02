Flu Outbreak Temporarily Closes School

Ridgeland, SC (WOLO) — The flu continues to wreak havoc on South Carolina schools, this time forcing one school to cancel classes completely.

Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland says its students will work from home for the rest of the week because of the number of students out with the flu.

This isn’t the first school in the State to close its doors because of the virus.

Beaufort Academy on Lady’s Islands canceled classes due to the outbreak last week.