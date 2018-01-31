State of the Union coverage and Democratic Response

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOLO) – President Donald Trump stood before Congress asking leaders of our country to come together to deliver for the American people.

The President kept a positive tone Tuesday (1/30).

The Commander in Chief touched on several issues including the economy, infrastructure, opioid abuse, ISIS and unity.

.@RepRalphNorman responds to #SOTU: "After hearing President Trump’s words and vision tonight, I am encouraged and eager to get to work.”#SCnews pic.twitter.com/p406Clrl4f — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) January 31, 2018

Some showed support for the President while there were women and Black Caucus members who did not applaud.

President Trump says he’s excited in where the country is going.

Democrat Representative Joe Kennedy responded to President Trump’s State of the Union speech. He said this is not who we are. Kennedy said this is a difficult time with people who are anxious, angry, afraid and fractured. He says the economy is making the rich richer but fails to give workers their full share. Congressman Kennedy called out the government which he says still struggles to stay open. He then said the largest and richest nation in the world should not have to leave anyone behind.