Stroke Victim Airlifted off Cruise Ship

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — A woman who suffered a stroke aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Charleston was able to get medical treatment, thanks to the Coast Guard.

A Guard spokesperson says a helicopter crew responded to the Carnival Cruise Ship about 15 miles off the Coast around seven Tuesday morning.

Officials say they were able to airlift the woman to a nearby hospital where she is reportedly listed in stable condition.