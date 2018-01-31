Victim died of gunshot wound to the head: Lexington County Coroner

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 27-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Gaston Wednesday morning.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Malcolm Jones was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Blackville Road just before 1 a.m. on January 31.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

