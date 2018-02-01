5 Arrested on Drug Charges in Sumter County

2018-02-01_WASHINGTON DESMOND ANQUAN

2018-02-01_TYLER DAVID BRYAN

2018-02-01_SINGLETON JIMMY DEVETTE

2018-02-01_MOORE APRIL BROWN

2018-02-01 HICKMAN MICHAEL REESE Photo: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Dept.









Sumter, SC (WOLO) —- Five people are behind bars after The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of executing a search warrant on the Relax Inn Motel in the 10-thousand block of Lynches River Road, in Sumter County Wednesday.

According to Deputies, The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55 year old David Tyler, 37 year old April Moore, 31 year old Jimmy Singleton, 31 year old Michael Hickman, and 30 year old Desmond Washington who authorities say were all in the motel room where drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Authorities say they seized several items including more than 29 grams of what officials believed to be crack cocaine, more than 12 grams of cocaine, a handgun, cash, and four digital scales.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis commended his Deputies for their work and made a statement saying in part,

“Unfortunately, people never seem to learn. “If you are buying or selling drugs, you will eventually get caught and getting caught by us is better than dying from a drug overdose.”

All five suspects remain behind bars at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

