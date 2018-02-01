Derek White leaves Ben Lippen for Savannah school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After four seasons at Ben Lippen, football coach Derek White is resigning.

“I would like to thank the Ben Lippen administration and board for the privilege to serve as head football coach the past four seasons,” White said through a statement on twitter Wednesday.

White takes over at Savannah Christian, a team that went to the Georgia High School Class A playoffs last season.

Coach White had a tremendous run with the Falcons, going 34-14 in his four seasons, including winning the school’s first SCISA state championship in 2016.

“Ben Lippen will always have a special place in my heart,” he said Wednesday.