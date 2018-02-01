Frank Martin’s postgame comments following Mississippi State loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following the Gamecocks’ third-straight loss at home, Frank Martin was in no mood to ponder the emotional effects recent close defeats could have on his team.

“If they start worrying about getting depressed, they probably need to find something else to do.”

USC dropped to Mississippi State Wednesday night 81-76, despite a combined 43 points from Frank Booker (game/career-high 25 points) and Chris Silva (18).

Martin discussed the struggles Carolina’s shown at the point guard position, bad turnovers leading to losses in three of their last four games, and the process the program follows when it comes to getting injured players back on the court.