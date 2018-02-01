Gamecocks still dealing with late-game struggles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Carolina’s last three home losses are nearly identical.

The Gamecocks are either in control of the game or cut its deficit to one possession before its opponent runs away with the win.

In the final six minutes of losses to Tennessee, Texas Tech and Wednesday night’s loss to Mississippi State, the Gamecocks have combined to shoot 18-percent from the floor, 46-percent from the free throw line and have been outscored 40-20.

“Can’t win if you’re not disciplined in the last few minutes of one-possession games,” said Frank Martin Wednesday night.

Carolina is now out of the latest NCAA Tournament projections, but face Texas A&M Saturday to start a stretch of five-straight against teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament.