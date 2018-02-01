Gov. Declares Feb. Vulnerable Adult Awareness Month

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– February 2018 is officially Vulnerable Adult Awareness month in South Carolina.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services says the governor’s declaration gives the agency a chance to highlight its Adult Advocacy Division.

According to DSS a vulnerable adult is, “a person 18 or older who has a physical or mental condition which prevents the individual from providing for his or her own care or protection. This includes adults who are impaired because of brain damage, advanced age, and/or physical, mental or emotional dysfunction.”

In his proclamation the governor said, “Our state’s senior citizens and adults with disabilities are valued members of our families, our society and our communities,” the Governor’s Proclamation states. “(The) observance of Vulnerable Adult Awareness Month reminds us of our shared responsibility to help ensure the health, safety, dignity and well-being of all disabled and elderly adults each and every day.”

DSS says from 2016 to 2017 it served 7,413 vulnerable adults and investigated 5,886 cases of abuse, neglect, self-neglect, 0r exploitation.