Newberry Jury Duty Scam

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — Be careful the next time you’re asked to pay up, for missing out on your civil duty, because the Newberry County Clerk of Court says there’s a good chance it could be a scam.

 Newberry County Clerk of Court,  Beth Folk and Sheriff Lee Foster are warning citizens about the scam involving
e-mails and telephone calls warning people about failing to report for jury duty. Authorities say the scam artists tell  the recipient they failed to report for duty and are required to go to a web site to pay for the offense.

Officials want to remind anyone who may have received an email or phone call similar to this to be on guard. Government officials advise that they send jury subpoenas through the mail,  and would never call or email about a missed jury date. Another ref flag according to authorities, is if money is requested or your told to go to a website.

If you do get this email of this nature, authorities say do not click on any unverified website links, and pay attention to the email address the message is coming from. Newberry officials says the Government says they does not send
emails from public domains like Gmail, Yahoo, and AOL.

Lastly, do not send money in any form in response to these requests. Government officials say they never ask for payment of any kind like money orders, prepaid gift cards, gift cards, or credit cards.

