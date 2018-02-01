Newberry Jury Duty Scam

Officials want to remind anyone who may have received an email or phone call similar to this to be on guard. Government officials advise that they send jury subpoenas through the mail, and would never call or email about a missed jury date. Another ref flag according to authorities, is if money is requested or your told to go to a website.

If you do get this email of this nature, authorities say do not click on any unverified website links, and pay attention to the email address the message is coming from. Newberry officials says the Government says they does not send

emails from public domains like Gmail, Yahoo, and AOL.

Lastly, do not send money in any form in response to these requests. Government officials say they never ask for payment of any kind like money orders, prepaid gift cards, gift cards, or credit cards.