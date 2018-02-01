Shaw Pilots to Fly Over Super Bowl LII

Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Shaw Air Force Base says the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team will fly over the Super Bowl this Sunday in Minneapolis.

Air Force officials say they team is capable of performing precision areal maneuvers to show off the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

A Shaw Spokesperson adds, that the team also exhibits the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the Airmen who fly, maintain, and support aerial operations.