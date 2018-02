Wear red Friday for heart disease awareness

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Thursday (2/1), Governor Henry McMaster announced the state is going red to raise awareness for the battle against heart disease.

Experts say heart disease is the number one killer of women.

McMaster delivered an official proclamation declaring Friday (2/2) as “Wear Red Day” in South Carolina to honor and support the women affected by heart disease.

The American Heart Association heads up the “Go Red for Women” movement.