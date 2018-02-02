Wilson, Harris earn nods on midseason watch lists
South Carolina senior A’ja Wilson and sophomore Tyasha Harris earned spots on their positional national player of the year watch lists this week.
Former South Carolina standouts Allisha Gray and Tiffany Mitchell will join 22 of the USA’s top professional women’s basketball players expected to participate in the USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp, scheduled for Feb. 9-11 in Columbia, S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- NFL players taking a knee to protest social injustices moved to the forefront of political conversations after President Trump condemned them for the act. South Carolina governor…
Due to the potential for a number of closings and delays, please check back for updates. Information can be sent to news@abccolumbia.com DELAYS: Lexington School District One 2 Hour Delay…
After a very cold start on Saturday, the afternoon will be crisp with highs around 50. Sunday will be rainy and cool, but the skies will clear by Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) - It looks like Groundhog Day for the nation's flu report, too: It's gotten worse, and there are weeks of suffering ahead. The government's latest report out Friday shows the flu season continued to intensify last week.…
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) - Two men were arrested in what the Sumter County Sheriff is calling a "senseless killing....there is no reason for it to have happened." Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced the arrests of Gerquell Harris, 17, and Antwan Lloyd, 26,…
SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) - The Santee Police Department has released surveillance photos of two suspects they say were seen breaking into a business on January 29 and they need the public's help identifying them. Just after 11 p.m., the suspects…
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- The South Carolina Governor's office announced that Zeus Industrial Products is expanding operations in Calhoun County. According to the Governor's office, the $76 million dollar investment is expected to bring 350 jobs, over the next several years.…
Behind the Monster Jam Scenes: https://youtu.be/QAu8jkGA9ro The Big Race: https://youtu.be/n3li59eMlCg COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) -- Monster trucks, loud engines, and crushed cars are promised to left in the wake as Monster Jam returns to Colonial Life Arena. The Tyler's Travels…