Baby found in home with fatal overdose victim
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) – Police in Myrtle Beach say a baby was found in a home where two adults overdosed.
Christopher Griffin was charged with neglect after investigators say he and a woman overdosed on heroine.
Police say Griffin responded to the anti-overdose drug narcan.
According to an incident report the woman who has yet to be identified died at the scene.
Police say an eight-month-old baby was taken by EMT from the house and placed in DSS care.