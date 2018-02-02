Baby found in home with fatal overdose victim

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) – Police in Myrtle Beach say a baby was found in a home where two adults overdosed.

Christopher Griffin was charged with neglect after investigators say he and a woman overdosed on heroine.

Police say Griffin responded to the anti-overdose drug narcan.

According to an incident report the woman who has yet to be identified died at the scene.

Police say an eight-month-old baby was taken by EMT from the house and placed in DSS care.