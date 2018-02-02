Baby found in home with fatal overdose victim

Josh Berry,

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) – Police in Myrtle Beach say a baby was found in a home where two adults overdosed.

Christopher Griffin was charged with neglect after investigators say he and a woman overdosed on heroine.

Police say Griffin responded to the anti-overdose drug narcan.

According to an incident report the woman who has yet to be identified died at the scene.

Police say an eight-month-old baby was taken by EMT from the house and placed in DSS care.

Share

Related

Polymer extrusion manufacturer creating more than ...
Wear red Friday for heart disease awareness
Racist social media post concerns cadets at The Ci...
5 Mommy Fails that are Actually OK

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android