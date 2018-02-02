Columbia Lifesavers Blood Drive : Roll Up Your Sleeves

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–  Roll up your sleeves for a good cause Friday.

The Red Cross and City of Columbia are hosting the 8th annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood Drive Friday, February 2, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
According to Red Cross officials, blood donors who stop by will receive a free American Red Cross T-Shirt while
supplies last.

Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767) or by using sponsor code “famouslyhot” at redcrossblood.org.

