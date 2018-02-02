Duo allegedly stole cigarettes, liquor from Santee store

SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) – The Santee Police Department has released surveillance photos of two suspects they say were seen breaking into a business on January 29 and they need the public’s help identifying them.

Just after 11 p.m., the suspects allegedly used bricks to break-in the front doors of the Saints Party Store located on Bass Drive.

Once inside, police say the two males took $300 worth of cigarettes and two bottles of Ciroc valued at $60.

The suspects fled in a white car, possibly a Kia.

The driver of the vehicle is shown wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and the passenger is wearing a white hoodie.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372),submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

