Duo allegedly stole cigarettes, liquor from Santee store

SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) – The Santee Police Department has released surveillance photos of two suspects they say were seen breaking into a business on January 29 and they need the public’s help identifying them.

Just after 11 p.m., the suspects allegedly used bricks to break-in the front doors of the Saints Party Store located on Bass Drive.

Once inside, police say the two males took $300 worth of cigarettes and two bottles of Ciroc valued at $60.

The suspects fled in a white car, possibly a Kia.

The driver of the vehicle is shown wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and the passenger is wearing a white hoodie.

