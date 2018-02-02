Father of victims charges after Larry Nassar in court

(WOLO) – Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday (2/2).

It was the second day of the sentencing hearing of Larry Nassar, the disgraced doctor accused of molesting hundreds of girls.

During the hearing, Randall Margraves, the father of three of those girls, made an unusual request.

ICYMI: The father of three victims abused by Larry Nassar charged after the ex-gymnastic doctor in a courtroom today. He had asked the judge for five minutes alone in a locked room with the man before the attack. pic.twitter.com/y4mDP2j16o — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) February 3, 2018

Randall Margraves later apologized to the judge and the court. He was not charged or fined for the outburst.