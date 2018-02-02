Father of victims charges after Larry Nassar in court

Josh Berry,

(WOLO) – Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday (2/2).

It was the second day of the sentencing hearing of Larry Nassar, the disgraced doctor accused of molesting hundreds of girls.

During the hearing, Randall Margraves, the father of three of those girls, made an unusual request.

Randall Margraves later apologized to the judge and the court. He was not charged or fined for the outburst.

